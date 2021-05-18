Bloomington, MN Author Publishes Humorous Collection of Short Stories
May 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLoser: Thoughts and War Stories from Years of Casino Battles, a new book by Mr. Lucky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Loser: Thoughts and War Stories from Years of Casino Battles is a fun, enjoyable read about all of the interesting characters and characteristics of casinos and gambling. The book is filled with many different accounts of what makes casinos and everything connected to them so fascinating. With millions of people who frequent casinos and the millions more who wonder what this "attraction" is all about, there is a very large audience of people who will be nodding along and relating (and hopefully laughing) to the experiences Mr. Lucky has recounted. As maddening as losing can be, you need to just try to enjoy the entertainment value and all of the weirdness that goes along with it.
About the Author
Mr. Lucky is retired with 35 years' service with the U.S. Postal Service in the payroll department. He currently resides in Bloomington, MN, as a 30-plus-year casino visitor, for better or worse. Mr. Lucky also enjoys reading, especially history and biographies.
Loser: Thoughts and War Stories from Years of Casino Battles is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3096-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/loser-thoughts-and-war-stories-from-years-of-casino-battles or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at
http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/loser-thoughts-and-war-stories-from-years-of-casino-battles/
