Celebrating Bob Dylan's 80th birthday, Harvey Kubernik's multi-voice interview archives will appear in "Music Connection" magazine on Friday, the 21st!
May 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor, musicologist and documentarian Harvey Kubernik went deep into his own 50 year archive of personally conducted interviews and correspondence with many acclaimed recording artists, Oscar-winning filmmakers, friends, poets, authors, and over a half a dozen Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members who have discussed Bob Dylan's body of work and his vast influence on music and culture over the last five decades.
Interview subjects include Andrew Loog Oldham, Johnny Cash, Jackson Browne, Ian Hunter, Marianne Faithfull, Jim Keltner, Howard Kaylan, Robbie Krieger, Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, Clive Davis, Chrissie Hynde, Charlie Daniels, Bob Johnston, D.A.Pennebaker, Curtis Hanson, Heather Harris, Richard Williams, Steven Van Zandt, Ram Dass, Anthony Scaduto, Murray Lerner, Peter Lewis, Daniel Weizmann, Paul Body, Jerry Schatzberg, Michael Simmons, Jan Henderson, Jim Dickson, Harry E. Northup, Rodney Bingenheimer, Dr. James Cushing, Kenneth Kubernik, Michael Hacker, Greg Franco and Gary Pig Gold.
See an advance copy of their multi-voice narrative on Dylan which debuts this Friday, May 21st in "Music Connection" magazine, posted until then at
https://www.otherworldcottageindustries.com/Bob%20Dylan%20at%2080.pdf.
Also check out Harvey's 10,000 word examination of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Deja Vu" album, just reissued in a 50th anniversary edition from Rhino Records at https://www.musicconnection.com/kubernik-crosby-stills-nash-young-deja-vu-50th-anniversary/.
In summer 2020 Otherworld Cottage Industries published Harvey Kubernik's 19th book, "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," featuring a handful of these same interview subjects talking about their landmark music documentaries who participated in the Kubernik led Dylan-centric expedition.
In May 2014, filmmaker Matt O'Casey directed his BBC-TV documentary on singer/performer Meat Loaf, titled "Meat Loaf; In and Out of Hell," that will have its broadcast premiere in America on REELZ TV Sunday evening, May 23rd at 9:00 pm EST/PST on the AXS-TV channel. Cast includes Meat Loaf, Lou Adler, Todd Rundgren, Amanda Aday, Tim Curry, Ellen Foley, Karla DeVito and Harvey Kubernik, who also supplied `a portion of the narration. Harvey earned a Platinum album for Meat Loaf's debut LP "Bat Out of Hell." AXS-TV is an American pop-culture television channel programming sports, entertainment and music. AXS, AEG and Mark Cuban are partners with Anthem who acquired a majority stake in AXS in 2019. AXS-TV is available to over 50 million subscribers in the United States.
In May, Harvey conducted a 75 minute interview with Jackson Browne utilizing the Alpha Command Unit recording studio in North Hollywood, Ca. with complex owner Christopher M. Allport. The Browne and Kubernik taped interview will be the cover story of the July 2021 "Music Connection" magazine. Jackson and Harvey discuss Browne's songwriting, recording process, tour repertoire, and his upcoming new album "Downhill From Everywhere."
Contact Information
Travis E Pike
Otherworld Cottage Industries
13237330710
Contact Us
Travis E Pike
Otherworld Cottage Industries
13237330710
Contact Us