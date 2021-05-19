Risk Neutral Launches Board Service Journey Education Program
May 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBradenton, FL – 5/19/2021 – Risk Neutral, a risk and cybersecurity advisory firm announced the launch of Charting Your Board Service Journey, a new board of director community education series. The program will explore the wide range of board service paths and director leadership roles available. Designed for those considering board service in the future and current board members looking to elevate their board service. The series will feature guest speakers, interactive peer networking opportunities, and skill development workshops. Knowledge assessments across 21 critical board governance domains will allow participants to develop highly personalized development plans.
"A 'risk optimized' organization is one that has mastered the proper alignment of assets and talent to achieve strategic goals and minimize deviation from expected outcomes," said Jeff Sauntry, CEO of Risk Neutral. "Great board directors play and integral role in an organization's success. Our work with board members led us to develop this program and making it available to the community is our way of giving back to those interested in board service."
Participants in the program will learn about a wide range of organizations, types of boards, board structures, the target skill set, and the experience required to reach specific board roles. Those who partake in this cohort-style program will progressively explore the tools to chart their ultimate board journey and bucket list in this multi-part online experience. The journey and destination will be unique for everyone. Building the foundation for aspiring first-time board members to assuming senior board leadership roles as chairperson or lead independent director, this program has something for everyone.
The course consists of six online sessions begin June 8th and runs through August 24th. This special summer program is being held in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Private Directors Association (PDA). Registration is now open and free of charge for the inaugural summer cohort. To register or learn more about the program and view the complete schedule click here or contact our team: info@goriskneutral.com
About Risk Neutral
Risk Neutral is a collective of highly skilled and experienced technologists, governance, compliance, and cybersecurity leaders. As trusted independent risk advisors to our clients, we are vendor and solution agnostic by design. Our innovative methodology assists senior executives and board members in developing a deeper understanding of the opportunities and disruptive risks that directly impact their strategic goals. We work with senior leadership teams to create integrated risk management programs. The result is more effective, 'risk-aware' corporate culture capable of withstanding challenges and thriving in today's everchanging business environment. To learn more visit www.goriskneutral.com.
About the Private Directors Association
The Private Directors Association (PDA) is the only National association dedicated exclusively to improving private companies' value and sustainability through board excellence. PDA engages with several thousand members across 20 chapters nationwide to promote the mission of enhancing corporate value through high‐performing boards. To learn more about PDA, visit www.PrivateDirectorsAssociation.org.
Media Inquiries
+1-941-217-RISK
info@goriskneutral.com
