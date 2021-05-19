Hayward, CA Author Publishes Book About Christianity And Science
May 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's Existence: Truth or Fiction? The Answer Revealed, a new book by Gary R. Lindberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Studying the existence of God, Lindberg takes a different approach by investigating science as well as Christian research. Lindberg's unique approach suggests that both science and the Bible were created by God and as a result the two say the same thing. Lindberg's message will show that science itself proves the existence of God because of the evidence presented.
Check out his blog about the book here: https://godsexistencebook.com/.
About the Author
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the author's parents moved just before his seventh birthday to Santa Maria, California. There he grew up and attended grade schools up through high school. The author is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in U. S. History. Then he volunteered to join the Peace Corps for two and a half years during which he taught primary school students and teachers various techniques in a trial school gardens program in the Ivory Coast which is located in West Africa between Liberia and Ghana. He became fluent in French during that time. After his Peace Corps service, he toured Europe and primarily visited Italy, Germany (including East Berlin then under Communist control), France, England, and the Netherlands. Since he was drafted, he volunteered for the Navy in which he served for four years. Next, he went to San Francisco State University where he earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a concentration in Management and Personnel. After that he began his 43-year career as a Human Resources professional for a number of major companies including National Gypsum, Celotex, McCormick (spices), Del Monte, Quebecor Printing, and Micro Lithography, Inc. He retired in November 2019 to pursue personal endeavors.
God's Existence: Truth or Fiction? The Answer Revealed is an 108-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4273-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/gods-existence-truth-or-fiction-the-answer-revealed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gods-existence-truth-or-fiction-the-answer-revealed/
