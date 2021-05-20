Damascus, MD Author Publishes Thrilling Mystery Novel
May 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Child is This, a new book by Conrad Tanner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Trek Brandis has been haunted for a number of years by a young boy who appears to him in a recurring dream. He has no idea who the child is or what the dreams mean. When he goes on his honeymoon, he by chance sees a photo of a child and recognizes that it is the same child from his dreams-making him now realize that the boy is real. Trek will stop at nothing to find out who the child is and why he has been coming to him through his dreams.
About the Author
Conrad Tanner is an American author who is currently at work on another book.
What Child is This is a 466-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2215-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/what-child-is-this/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-child-is-this/
