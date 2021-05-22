Acworth, GA Author Publishes Life Story
May 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalking Between the Raindrops, a new book by Pablo Rivera Flores, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pablo Rivera Flores's life has been a series of twists and turns for his relationship with God. Early in his life, his family fell into dire poverty during World War II and became blessed with life-changing opportunities. From a poor family in New York City to a man who teaches the Word of God to our most troubled citizens, Flores's belief and trusting in the Holy Spirit shifted from questioning and ignorance, to, ultimately, belief and praise. Walking Between the Raindrops provides an in-depth look into his life and shows how anyone can turn themselves around to bask in His glory.
About the Author
Pablo Rivera Flores is a lifelong Catholic who has assisted through the church in hospitals and the prison system.
Walking Between the Raindrops is a 300-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $49.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3133-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/walking-between-the-raindrops/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walking-between-the-raindrops/
