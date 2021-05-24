Tampa, FL Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
May 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsX…Collection of Poetry, a new book by Marcos Cummings, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sometimes it's hard to make sense of things. It's hard to understand why certain things happen and why others don't. In X…, author Marcos Cummings brings us a sense of relief, faith, hope, and righteousness in understanding this thing called life.
About the Author
Marcos Cummings likes to write, draw, play basketball, read, and play video games.
X…Collection of Poetry is a 50-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0766-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/x-a-collection-of-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/x-collection-of-poetry/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
