Local Sewing Machine and Vacuum Retailer, Sewing and Vacuum Authority, is Now Offering Long Arm Quilting Machines and Accessories Across Three Locations
June 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSewing and Vacuum Authority – Louisville, Kentucky, and Southern Indiana's well-known retailer for sewing machines and vacuums – is once again expanding their inventory offering to appeal to a wider audience in the quilting world. Now, Sewing and Vacuum Authority is offering long arm quilting machines and accessories, as well as long arm quilting machine repair services, across all three locations.
At Sewing and Vacuum Authority, the expert team of sales associates and technicians are proud of the extensive inventory offered across the Louisville, Kentucky; Clarksville, Indiana; and Greenwood, Indiana locations. And now, with the inventory expanding to include long arm quilting machines, the team at Sewing and Vacuum Authority is hoping to attract more quilters and crafters alike.
While sewing machines are tried and true machines that allow crafters to complete complex sewing projects at a faster rate and with a more professional finish, long arm quilting machines offer much more. As crafters progress in their personal sewing journeys, there eventually comes a point where they need a more robust machine with additional features to complete their larger projects. The first step for most crafters is to look for a machine that has more features and accessories to keep up with their growing knowledge of sewing projects and the need for their machine to complete more complex sewing and quilting maneuvers.
When shopping for a long arm quilting machine, it is important to know the difference between a sewing machine and a long arm quilting machine before making a purchase. There are four distinct differences between a sewing machine and a long arm quilting machine including:
1. Work Space
While a long arm quilting machine is technically a sewing machine, one of the biggest differences between a standard sewing machine and a long arm quilting machine is the workspace. The workspace on a long arm quilting machine is much wider than the workspace on a sewing machine and that is due to the longer machine and the wider throat that is standard on a long arm quilting machine. A good rule of thumb for shoppers is that if the throat of the machine is at least nine inches wide and six inches high then it is considered a long arm quilting machine.
2. Frame
When a crafter is in the market for a long arm quilting machine, it usually means that they are looking for a machine to complete much larger sewing projects. One thing necessary for larger projects, including ones that require borders or bindings, is a frame. Long arm quilting machine frames allow quilters to stretch their projects out and move their machine back and forth along the fabric instead of feeding the fabric through a stationary machine. This allows for more freedom in stitching, designs, and details on the front and back sides of quilting projects.
3. Sewing Speed and Stability
The true feature that places a long arm quilting machine above a standard sewing machine is the sewing speed and stability that long arm quilting machines boast. Some Janome models can complete projects at speeds of up to 1600 stitches per minute. And, with speed capabilities of that magnitude, the machine bodies themselves are built to be more stable in order to manage high-velocity stitching speeds.
4. Various Add-On Options
There are a variety of options that can be added to a long arm quilting machine to make completing large quilting projects much easier on the crafter. Some add-ons are included with the purchase of a long arm quilting machine while other add-ons are available to purchase in addition to the machine. From a quarter-inch foot add-on which is helpful for projects that have a more narrow seam allowance to a walking foot add-on that allows quilters to sew through multiple layers and thicker or slipperier fabrics, long arm quilting machines are able to adapt to the quilter's needs from project to project.
The inventory of long arm quilting machines available at Sewing and Vacuum Authority guarantees that there is a machine for every type of quilter. Sewing and Vacuum Authority's inventory of longarm quilting machines includes offerings from well-known brands in the crafting world such as Bernina, HandiQuilter, Janome, and Viking. Quilters in the market for a new long arm quilting machine can visit Sewing and Vacuum Authority online at https://sewvacauthority.com/ to see some of the Bernina, Handi Quilter, and Janome machines that the local retailer has available. The team at Sewing and Vacuum Authority is currently working on making their inventory of HandiQuilter and Husqvarna Viking quilting machines available online. However, shoppers can visit the Westport Road location in Louisville, KY to speak to an associate about the inventory of HandiQuilter and Husqvarna Viking machines that are available for in-store purchase.
In addition to the variety of brands, the price points of the long arm quilting machines that Sewing and Vacuum Authority offers range from fair to high-end. So, whether a novice quilter is looking to purchase their first long arm quilting machine and dive into the craft of advanced quilting or an experienced quilter is wanting to upgrade their existing machine for a more robust model, they can find the perfect machine with the help of the associates at Sewing and Vacuum Authority.
In addition to the expanding inventory of long arm quilting machines at Sewing and Vacuum Authority, all three locations are also offering long arm quilting machine repair services. Customers are welcome to call ahead and schedule a repair appointment then bring their machine to the most conveniently located storefront or request a service call and have a Sewing and Vacuum Authority repair technician come to them. To learn more about the long arm quilting machine repair services available at Sewing and Vacuum Authority, visit the retailer online or call one of the three locations to speak to an associate today. All Sewing and Vacuum Authority locations are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
About Sewing and Vacuum Authority
Sewing and Vacuum Authority has been in the business of selling vacuum cleaning, sewing machines, and more for almost 40 years. Since 1983, the family-owned business has offered vacuums, sewing machines, fabric, air purifiers, carpet and floor care, and central vacuum systems as well as repair services and parts replacement to homeowners and crafters alike across Louisville, KY, and Southern Indiana. As Kentucky and Indiana's largest sewing and vacuum dealer, Sewing and Vacuum Authority is able to offer a variety of benefits to customers who choose to shop local instead of at a big-box retailer by offering both a 30-day low price promise as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee. Customers who shop at their local Sewing and Vacuum Authority are also able to take advantage of 72-month financing and True Warranty Protection. With three locations across Louisville, Kentucky, and Southern Indiana, Sewing and Vacuum Authority is a one-stop shop for all sewing and vacuum-related products and services where the expert team of sales associates and technicians sells the best and repairs the rest! Learn more about the benefits of shopping local at Sewing and Vacuum Authority by visiting the website at https://sewvacauthority.com/ or by contacting one of their three locations today.
Contact Information
Russell Gay
Sewing and Vacuum Authority
5024126040
Contact Us
Russell Gay
Sewing and Vacuum Authority
5024126040
Contact Us