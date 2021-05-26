Chino, CA Teacher Publishes Self-Help Book
May 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere Is Peace? What It Takes to be Happy and Wholesome, a new book by Frances Hart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With so much stress, competition, and responsibility in the world, it's not always easy to be happy, and many who are unhappy don't even know where to begin searching for a better way of living.
Where Is Peace? What It Takes to be Happy and Wholesome is your step-by-step guide to living a wholesome, peaceful life. Learn to let go of the negative and embrace the positive, and retrain your way of thinking. Becoming the new you might be easier than you think.
About the Author
Frances Hart is a Texas native who has lived most of her lifetime in Southern California. She was employed for many years as an elementary school teacher and is now retired, but continues to teach part-time.
Hart graduated from California State University, Los Angeles, with a BA in Anthropology; National University with an MA in Education; and Pacific Oaks College with a Multiple Teaching Credential. She believes everyone is entitled to a happy and wholesome life.
Where Is Peace? What It Takes to be Happy and Wholesome is a 94-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4006-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/where-is-peace/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/where-is-peace/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us