Laramie, WY Author Publishes Narrative
May 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMeanwhile, Back at the Ranch: My Favorite Tales of Old Wyoming, a new book by Kris McGuire, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The unforgiving, windswept plains of 19th-century Wyoming challenged early immigrants' ability to survive, let alone make a living. Their legacy was forged with a toughness and individualism that endures today. But the means they used to achieve this end are questionable. 20th-century ranchers faced challenges from Mother Nature, more immigrants, and government regulations. As today's ranchers struggle to maintain their rugged independence, political forces collide over water rights, surface rights, and the right to preserve one's lifestyle. But at what cost?
About the Author
"Starting with the rehabilitation of the Old Oxford Horse Ranch south of Laramie, Wyoming, McGuire blends practical knowledge of architectural restoration, ranching methods, and livestock husbandry with the history surrounding a sandstone arch bearing the names and initials of early trappers, pioneers, ranchers, and railroad people. Her narrative reads like a detective story as she ferrets out the histories of these early visitors to the area".
-Barbara Love, author/editor of Lady's Choice and Life on Muskrat Creek
Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch: My Favorite Tales of Old Wyoming is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $45.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4001-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/meanwhile-back-at-the-ranch-my-favorite-tales-of-old-wyoming/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/meanwhile-back-at-the-ranch-my-favorite-tales-of-old-wyoming/
