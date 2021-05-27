First Transit Wins Contract for Mobility Operations and Maintenance Services at Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority
May 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsATLANTA – First Transit, the leader in mobility solutions, announces that it has been awarded the contract for mobility operations and maintenance services at Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), expanding the company's strategic partnerships in the Atlanta Metro region.
First Transit will be responsible for all aspects of dispatching, maintaining, and operating a 192-vehicle fleet supporting paratransit services. Safe service for passengers started phasing in on April 25, with First Transit providing 100% contractual service level by May 16.
"We are proud to partner with MARTA, providing access to support the community getting to the grocery, jobs, errands, and essential medical appointments," said Tim McCann, senior vice president for First Transit. "The entire First Transit team is looking forward to delivering safe and reliable paratransit service to the citizens of Atlanta.
In the Atlanta Metro region, First Transit provides safe mobility solutions for Emory University, Kennesaw State University and Cobb County Transit.
About First Transit:
First Transit, Inc. has more than 60 years of experience and is the largest private-sector provider of mobility solutions in North America, moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management, and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, universities, and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com. To see how First Transit is leading the way in shared autonomous vehicle (SAV) initiatives, please visit FirstAV.com.
Contact Information
Jay Brock
First Transit
513-362-4600
