Ivins, UT Doctor Publishes Religious Book
May 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Song of God, a new book by B. Grant Bishop, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"So the Gods went down to organize man in their own image, in the image of the Gods to form they him, male and female to form they them." (Abraham 4:27) And after partaking of the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, God said, "Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil." (Genesis 3:22) The "Song" is our adventure from pre-earth, through earth's trials, to exaltation with the Gods. Here is the majesty and mystery of how Christ is The Song of God and the centerpiece in returning us home. The Song of God is the story of how we discover who we are, our true nature and potential, as we also become the The Song of God, all supported from ancient and modern scriptures and prophets.
About the Author
B. Grant Bishop, M.D. is a theologian and philosopher who practices dermatology to make a living while wondering about the mysteries of God, where man and woman come from, and what their destiny is. He is from the stalk of Western pioneers searching for religious freedom and has within him the desire to sing praises to God as they did. In 1972, Bishop took one year off from medicine to teach theology at BYU. He has also authored a previous work entitled The LDS Gospel of Light, a treatise on the compatibility of light, as discussed in scripture, with our knowledge of the quantum physics of light.
The Song of God is a 360-page hardcover and eBook with a retail price of $33.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4588-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-song-of-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-song-of-god/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us