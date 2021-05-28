Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTriumphs of Life, a new book by Doreena Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Triumphs of Life is a collection of poignant poetry that depicts the trials and tribulations in Doreena Wilson's life. These poetic visions were inspired by struggles she has faced but also everyday occurrences. Read Triumphs of Life in order to find your own personal triumphs.
About the Author
Doreena Wilson has a BS in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an AAS from Milwaukee Area Technical College. She served on two committees as a student senator volunteer and has received dozens of certificates and awards for her service.
Triumphs of Life is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4491-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/triumphs-of-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/triumphs-of-life/
