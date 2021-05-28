Greenville, NC Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
May 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTales of My Youth, a new book by Richard L. Mauger, PhD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tales of My Youth is a collection of short stories from author Richard L. Mauger's life. His tales of his youth revolve around the outdoors, turning geology and the environment into a career. His parents, sisters, and brothers-in-law are important components to his life story and to the tales within these pages. They showed him, how to enjoy life, have firm beliefs and principles, and to have respect and compassion for all.
Mauger's insightful stories include a wide variety of topics such as history, humor, pets, geology, family, and personal hindsight after after over sixty years of life.
About the Author
Richard L. Mauger, PhD grew up in eastern Pennsylvania. He attended Franklin and Marshall College for his bachelor's degree, California Institute of Technology for his master's, and the University of Arizona for his PhD. His first teaching and research position was with the University of Utah from 1966-1969. He then took a position as a faculty member in the Department of Geological Sciences at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. He retired in 2009 and he, his wife and their family have resided in Greenville ever since.
Tales of My Youth is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2370-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/tales-from-my-youth/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tales-from-my-youth/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us