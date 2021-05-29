Bernville, PA Author Publishes Biography
May 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Banks of Wistar, a new book by Gary James Hoffmann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Uniquely styled and blended into an adventure of a lifetime, Hoffmann takes readers on a journey into the past that affects all they do today. From the Banks of Wistar is a story of his life and so much more including subtle discussions on social and environmental issues that we, as a people, continue to ignore today. More importantly, the author shares with his readers a journey of entertaining experiences, thought-provoking truths, and insightful knowledge-knowledge the history books omit. Welcome to the adventurous journey From The Banks of Wistar.
About the Author
Culminating with a master's thesis, degrees in engineering and education, majoring in English, it is not surprising that Hoffmann would become the author of a book. Throughout his career, Gary worked for a major newspaper company, worked as an educator in the public school system, and functioned as a technical analyst for AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Agere Systems. Hoffmann is also an army veteran of the Vietnam era.
From the Banks of Wistar is a 278-page paperback with a retail price of $46.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3094-5. It is also available in hardcover and Ebook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/from-the-banks-of-wistar/
or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-the-banks-of-wistar-pb/
