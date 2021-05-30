Stewartstown, PA Author Publishes Memoir
May 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Full Life or The Life of a Fool, a new book by Richard L. Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when you're born backwards in a country hospital in York, Pennsylvania? In this memoir, A Full Life or The Life of a Fool, Richard L. Wilson offers being "born backwards" as a tongue-in-cheek answer for physical trials such as being cross-eyed, having a bad temper, being very bullheaded, and feeling driven to do whatever he decided to do regardless of the outcome. During his youth on a Pennsylvania farm, enlistment in the Marines, and adult life as a milkman, farmer, service station owner, and farm equipment salesman, these born-backwards traits got Richard into plenty of scrapes-and out of a few too.
About the Author
Richard L. Wilson grew up in York, PA, and lived most of his life there, aside from his time in military service and a condo in Florida. He served as an elected school board member for 8 years, four of those as president, and also served a number of years on a private school board. He was the 1958 Pennsylvania FFA Horseshoe champion and was active in professional horseshoes as an adult in the 1970s and an avid golfer from 1990 on. He is currently the president of two condo associations, one in Florida and one in Pennsylvania. Richard and his wife, Dee, have been married for 61 years and have 3 great grandsons.
A Full Life or The Life of a Fool is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. It is also available in eBook format. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3835-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/a-full-life-or-the-life-of-a-fool/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-full-life-or-the-life-of-a-fool/
