Branchburg, NJ Author Publishes Historical Romance Novel
May 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTangled Hearts, a new book by Ruth Altamura-Roll, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Not wanting to be the spinster aunt, Ana decided to take her destiny into her own hands. Being the governess to the two grandsons of Lady Catherine Luttrell, as well as her companion, Ana was willing to take the risk at Dunster Castle even with the knowledge that Lord Alexander Luttrell, Duke of Exmoor, had a reputation as a scoundrel and libertine. Anything was better than marrying Charles. Charles' love for Ana had no bounds and now that he was the baron, he could not stop pursuing her. He was determined to capture her heart and bring her home from Dunster to where she belonged, by his side.
Alexander Luttrell had had enough of women. He returned wounded from the wars in India only to discover that his wife had abandoned him and his two young sons. His reputation was ruined and his son's lives were crushed. He was furious at Lady Catherine's constant meddling into his household affairs by bringing in a governess. He was determined that his sons would never have to experience such heartbreak again at the hand of a woman. And a governess was too close for comfort. Struggling with his own demons from the war and his reputation already in tatters, his relationship with Riya, his young charge from India, only added to his mystery.
About the Author
Ruth Altamura-Roll is a new author and Tangled Hearts is her first novel. Always having dreamed of writing historical romance, she is excited to be able to bring her first work to the public with more books to follow. For over 35years, Ms. Altamura-Roll has been a Licensed Professional Counselor in New Jersey and has been in private practice for over 20 years. She brings her psychological experience and background to her work. In addition, she has a degree in History/Religion from Moravian College. She and her husband Steven, also a counselor, have been Civil War re-enactors for over 15 years. If you don't find her in her office, at her laptop, or at her piano, you will most likely find her in her garden dreaming up her next novel or self-help book.
Visit the author online at the following links:
https://ruthaltamurarollauthor.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Ruthaltamurarollauthor/
https://twitter.com/TangledHeartsBK
Tangled Hearts is a 350-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4007-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/tangled-hearts/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tangled-hearts/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us