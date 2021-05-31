Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Humor Book
May 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSea Stories: The Scuttlebutt Chronicles, a new book written by James Wells and illustrated by Dymond Renea, has been released by RoseDog Books.
From people licking stripper booty in Spain to a guy burning himself while ironing his clothes with them still on his person. Imagine getting a new ID card and it's already expired or a fire truck that caught on fire while being repaired. There is never a dull moment. This book will have you laughing for days and looking around at the people you work with, wondering if they would put themselves in these same types of silly situations. So sit back, get comfortable, and grab a cup of joe as you embark on a hilarious journey through time visiting many places and people from all walks of life along the way. Just be thankful you don't do some of these wild and crazy things yourself…or do you?
About the Author
James Wells is a fun-loving husband and dad of four. Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, he always tries looking for the good in people and making the best of his current situation as he looks at the positive and funny things life throws his way. He has traveled the world and experienced many situations in life that helped him grow into the person he is today.
Sea Stories: The Scuttlebutt Chronicles is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3052-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/sea-stories-the-scuttlebutt-chronicles/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/sea-stories-the-scuttlebutt-chronicles/
