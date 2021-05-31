South Jordan, UT Author Publishes Children's Book
May 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Little Blue Home, a new book written by Sadie Young and illustrated by Jayne Ann Osborne, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Come meet June, Ren, and Mick as they learn, grow, and go on adventures in their little blue home. My Little Blue Home, inspired by real children in their little blue home, will be sure to bring your children laughter and smiles as they relate to everyday life through the eyes of a child just like them. Come along as the children grow and learn about the magic of their home, yard, trees, and surroundings. In the little blue home it is believed that life should be explored and joy is all around us. And even the most ordinary of places can become extraordinary.
About the Author
Author, wife, and mother of three, Sadie Young has found inspiration for the series of Little Blue Home books through the purchase of her own little blue home. Moving into this home with her husband, baby girl, shortly joined by two more boys has been the adventure of their lives.
Young grew up in small town Lehi, Utah on a horse farm. There she learned to love horses and family time in their real life "farm house". In adulthood, she loves and is passionate about many things including, writing, baking, psychology, and, of course, her family in her little blue home.
About the Illustrator
Some of Jayne's earliest memories are drawing stick-figure horses with her mother. As a child, she always knew three things: she wanted to grow up and have 20 babies, live on a horse farm, and become an artist. Fast forward to today, she is a wife and stay at home mom of three. She finds joy in mothering, running an intergenerational story time at an assisted living facility, and making time to follow her childhood dreams. Although twenty babies and a horse farm aren't part of the feasible picture, becoming a published illustrator definitely ticks the "become an artist" box!
My Little Blue Home is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 ($18.00 eBook). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0343-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/my-little-blue-home/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/my-little-blue-home/
