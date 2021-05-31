DriveLock strengthens management team with Axel Kettenring

Munich – DriveLock, a leading global provider of IT and data security solutions, today announced that it has appointed Axel Kettenring as its new CEO and successor to Anton Kreuzer.The new management board member will continue to drive forward DriveLock's expansion plans in Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the United States.Anton Kreuzer, CEO at DriveLock: "Axel Kettenring has many years of experience in the international cybersecurity business. With him as the new CEO in our management team, we're sure to be able to achieve our ambitious growth targets over the next few years."Axel Kettenring, CEO at DriveLock: "I'm very happy to be able to contribute my expertise to such a leading security provider as DriveLock. I've always been passionate about technology and data. At DriveLock, I can use this knowledge – together with my many years of experience in setting up and expanding new sales channels – to drive forward the company's growth around the world."With Axel Kettenring, DriveLock gains a particularly experienced and competent member for its management board. Previously, he was Vice President International Sales for two years at CyberX, a provider of IT security for the industrial sector, acquired in 2020 by Microsoft. At CyberX, he was responsible for growth in the EMEA, APAC and South America regions. In his prior positions at Cellebrite and Research In Motion Ltd. (since 2013 known as BlackBerry), he played a decisive role in expanding business development in both the B2B and B2C segments and managed local as well as international teams.