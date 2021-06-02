Birmingham, AL Author Publishes Spiritual Book
June 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Power of Epistles: A Series of Emails from Don Young to John and Eydie Jones, a new book by Don Young, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In October 1995, Don Young's friend Eydie Jones was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a very rare and incurable cancer that attacks the bone marrow and spreads throughout the body. To provide some sort of comfort to Eydie and her husband, Don sent them epistles in the form of emails, trying to provide, if only for a moment or two, a distraction from the worry of the day or the inevitable feeling of despair that comes with such a serious illness.
The emails were so well received by the Joneses. "The most enjoyable experiences we had were the daily epistles; they were like the epistles from Apostle Paul, messages eagerly anticipated."
Enjoy this collection of spiritual, and sometimes humorous, messages from one friend to another.
About the Author
Don Young is a retired CPA (Certified Public Accountant). He has a large family-four daughters, two sons, two stepsons, and fifty-four grandchildren.
The Power of Epistles: A Series of Emails from Don Young to John and Eydie Jones is a 296-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3336-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-power-of-epistles-a-series-of-emails-from-don-young-to-john-and-eydie-jones/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-power-of-epistles-a-series-of-emails-from-don-young-to-john-and-eydie-jones/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
