Medina, Ohio Author Publishes Novel
June 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChasing Shakespeare, a new book by RLK, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Janice Gardner as a reporter seeks only truth, all the while searching for the elusive author A. Shakespeare. Her adventures take the reader to such places as the Middle East, Africa and America. Share her adventures with family and lovers, along with heartbreaks and good times. But the past would become her biggest challenge, both personally and professionally.
About the Author
An average man with an imagination, RLK wrote Chasing Shakespeare for all those who work hard and need an escape from their workdays.
Chasing Shakespeare is a 386-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4399-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/chasing-shakespeare/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chasing-shakespeare/
