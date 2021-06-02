Sun City, AZ Author Publishes Novel
June 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Everlasting Journey, a new book by Beverly Jeane Ray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mei-Li and her family have long dreamed of coming to America. They travel throughout China, searching for work and never staying in one place for long. Mei-Li grows weary of traveling and begins to think the American dream is too far from reach.
The Everlasting Journey is the fictionalized tale of actual events that occurred over a century ago. Follow Mei-Li and her family's lifelong journey from China to their new home in the United States, as they pursue their dreams on this everlasting journey called life.
About the Author
Beverly Jeane Ray was born and raised in Arizona. She has traveled extensively around this world and has enjoyed every minute of it. She finds travel to be a great way to meet others and gain a new understanding of the world.
The Everlasting Journey is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4966-8 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-everlasting-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-everlasting-journey/
