Richmond, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Book on Love
June 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLOVE…Fulfilling of the Law, a new book by Evangelist Adekunle Emmanuel Oke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
LOVE…Fulfilling of the Law is an expository study on practical love. The book teaches what love is, the qualities and characteristics of love. It enables us to understand the love of God to man, love of man to God and love among men in their communities and their societies. "Love is the first and the greatest Law. Jesus said unto him, thou shall love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets" (Matt. 22:37-40). Love works no ill to his neighbors: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law (Romans 13:10). The above passages and many others are the mind of God in love; also this book.
Love is very important for a heavenly minded Christian! Heaven is the greatest inheritance of a Christian. Every heavenly minded and focused Christian is advised to have a copy of this book. James 2:20: "But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? 21 was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? 26 For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without work is dead also. One cannot make heaven by force or by self-conviction; it all depends on your works through grace, no work-done without love. Hence heaven cannot be real without love."
About the Author
Evangelist Adekunle Emmanuel Oke is an Apostle of Jesus Christ in the love ministry gospel worldwide. He is the Senior Evangelist of Mystery Ministry of God's Love. An Interdenominational ministry meant to foster unity among the Christians in the world through practical love of Christ to one another because Christ is one. Jesus is the president and founder of Christ Charity Society (C.C.S.) Worldwide being led by Evangelist Emmanuel 'Kunle Oke. This is an association filled with passion to love others in practice and to live for Christ (James 1:27). Evangelist Oke is a man directed by God to reorganize home Churches with emphasis on love. When he was in Nigeria, he was a Field Evangelist, being invited to Churches to preach and teach the word. He is an evangelist chosen to preach to this generation. He presently lives in the USA and worships at Harvest Point Miniseries, Houston, Texas. He is married to Sister 'Keji Ayoolu and blessed with four children.
LOVE…Fulfilling of the Law is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1296-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/love-fulfilling-of-the-law/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-fulfilling-of-the-law/
