Avon, CT Author Publishes First Novelette
June 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Exceptional "tion," a new book by Shelly Majidy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Exceptional "tion" is personification of words, no plot or characters, no sentences or paragraphs. Read on and you will be sure to be humored and fascinated.
About the Author
Shelly Majidy is a retired schoolteacher who believes in early childhood education. For two years she taught in Mexico, teaching English as a second language, and acquired fluency in Spanish. She also worked in her family's summer camp, teaching English as a second language, candle making, and many other activities. She likes word games, travel, and is very family oriented. This is her first novelette and more to come. She currently lives in Avon, Connecticut.
The Exceptional "tion" is a 34-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3429-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-exceptional-tion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-exceptional-tion-sometimes-good-sometimes-bad-sometimes-happy-sometimes-sad/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
