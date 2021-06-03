Steamboat Springs, CO Author Writes First Book In Fiction Series
June 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSweet Dreams, a new book by Kathryn "Kat" Kelly, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Julie has been single for a long time and is fine with it as she would never lower her standards for anyone. Of course, as with any decisions made in life, as soon as you decide one thing, another always happens that make you take a second look.
In this first book in the Dreamscape series, Julie learns that she is enough if no man can live up to her simple five "no's" (no smokers, no alcoholics, no druggies, no liars, and no cheaters)-a little harder to find in a small town when you also require them to be available. Follow Julie as she becomes more than she ever thought she could be and achieves powers never imagined. Turning actual dreams into a reality of our physical world is no small accomplishment but wait until you see what daydreams can do.
Find yourself a comfy seat and fall in love with love and magic all over again.
About the Author
Kathryn "Kat" Kelly grew up in Houston, Texas, in a great little neighborhood between Bellaire and West U. She loved telling stories as a child and seeing how much of the story her friends and family would believe. Unfortunately, this turned into a habit of telling stories aka lying. But out of a terrible teenager, came this author.
Sweet Dreams is an 100-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7889-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/sweet-dreams/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
