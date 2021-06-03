Boyertown, PA Author Publishes First Novel
June 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Road of Sorrow, a new book by Christine Hale, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Do genetics or circumstances shape the course of a person's life? Are mental disorders or addictions in the realm of a person's choice?
The Road of Sorrow is based on the true story of one man's journey with mental illness, drug addiction, and great losses. Rusty lived his life on the edge, rejecting those who loved him the most. His personal losses exceeded those of an average person. With each loss, Rusty turned inward, changing his character and his need to feel whole and loved. Each change leads him further along in the Road of Sorrow.
About the Author
Christine Hale lives in rural Pennsylvania. She is a retired registered nurse. Currently, she volunteers at a local elementary school where she helps children learn to become young authors. She enjoys writing short stories and poems. The Road of Sorrow is her first published novel.
The Road of Sorrow is an 118-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-64804-141-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/the-road-of-sorrow/
