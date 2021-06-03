St. Augustine, FL Author Publishes Exciting Fiction Book
June 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShake On It, a new book by Chance Bunger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jason Jones is a less-than-famous college student who suddenly acquires the capacity to become a worldwide celebrity through his just overnight production of a new series of fantasy books called The Sorcerer's Chronicles. Magically his world is changed but nightmarishly it is not all what he wanted. Multi-million dollar contracts, fame and celebrity treatment cannot make up for the twists, and plots, and threats. Or can they? Read Chance Bunger's new novel and you will find out. It's like reading a Stephen King novel!
About the Author
Chance lives in Saint Augustine, Florida, with his wife Lora and his faithful guard dog Zoey. He has an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and an MBA from Butler University. He enjoys driving Florida's scenic byways and studying business and industry.
Shake On It is a 208-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 9781649570819. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/shake-on-it/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shake-on-it/
