Intelligent algorithms for movement apps: with LTech, the Lindera Software Development Kit, Berlin-based health tech company Lindera brings innovation and AI technology to the fitness industry
June 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health News
Berlin, June 3, 2021: Today, platforms are shaping many areas of society and the economy. What Google, Facebook and Amazon started in Silicon Valley has long since found its way into other areas of our lives: platforms bring together supply and demand on the market and enrich an entire industry with new knowledge and skills.
So that the fitness and health industry can also benefit from this, the health tech company Lindera is now offering manufacturers its LTech solution, the Tech Software Development Kit (SDK). This way, Lindera provides its innovative 3D technology for motion analysis. App providers can integrate it into their applications and use the versatile functions of the 3D skeletal tracker. Thanks to the algorithm, they can offer end customers, such as amateur or professional athletes, personalized training with feedback in real time. This video shows how easy it can be.
Intelligent AI technology for everything we do
With its AI-based mobility analysis LinderaSturzApp, the Berlin-based company is already successfully being used in care facilities and therapy centers in Europe. To enable even more people to benefit from objective and precise analysis, Lindera has developed a flexible pose-matching algorithm based on the Google pose model, which is based on three elements:
The intelligent pose matching algorithm works for an almost infinite number of poses and exercise types. Companies can therefore introduce their specific use cases and exercises to the platform solution in just a few hours. Integration and application can be done by the company itself, as well as the easy and fast integration of new exercises.
Easily integrate technology in a few hours
With LTech, the Lindera Software Development Kit, Lindera enables providers of all sizes to benefit from the possibilities of innovative technologies. The intelligent software with 3D motion tracking offers the highest precision and scores as the best among models for mobile devices - with a Percent of Correct Key Points (PCK@0.2) of 84.0. The PCK@0.2 is used to assess precision.
Minimal hardware requirements, for example only an RGB camera instead of additional sensors, ensure that a broad target group can be reached, and both iOS and Android users can be addressed. In addition, manufacturers benefit from the continuous further development of the Lindera algorithm through even more accurate 2D and 3D models.
If you have any questions or would like to be interviewed, please contact me or Sven Labenz from our PR agency Faktor 3 (s.labenz@faktor3.de). For more information, visit www.lindera.de
###
About Lindera GmbH
Lindera specializes in AI-based 3D motion analysis for digital health, elder care and fitness applications. The data science company based in Berlin-Kreuzberg was founded in 2017. By combining medical knowledge and intelligent AI technology, the interdisciplinary team has succeeded in generating precise gait parameters using the simple, monocular camera that can be found in every smartphone or tablet - and scientifically validating the parameters at the highest level. As a medical device manufacturer, Lindera cooperates with leading companies and universities around the world to bring people in old age, in sports and during therapy to the limits of their mobility with precise assessments and corrections. Lindera is supported by the renowned early-stage investor Rheingau Founders, among others.
Contact Information
Diana Heinrichs
Lindera GmbH
+49 30 12085471
Contact Us
Diana Heinrichs
Lindera GmbH
+49 30 12085471
Contact Us