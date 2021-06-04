Independence, MO Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
June 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOut of the Darkness, Into the Light, a new book by Heather Pinter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Out of the Darkness, Into the Light follows Heather Pinter's spiritual journey and how she has overcome obstacles through faith, hope, love, and forgiveness. In this fallen world, Pinter shares her path so others may draw from her experience and grow in their own strength in the Lord no matter the situation, be it addiction, grief, infidelity, abuse, failed relationships, or a broken marriage. Her story is one of inspiration and will aid anyone looking for a spiritual journey of their own.
About the Author
Heather Pinter resides in Missouri with her cat Jasper. She works as a custodian for an elementary school and has two adult sons, Koen and Isaiah. Pinter is a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church and loves to volunteer her time to better serve the Lord. Her hobbies include reading, scrapbooking, cooking, baking, gardening, taking walks and spending time with her family.
Out of the Darkness, Into then Light is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1222-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/out-of-the-darkness-into-the-light/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/out-of-the-darkness-into-the-light/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us