Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Personal Story Of Hardship And Struggle
June 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Childhood Stolen: The Truth Behind It All, a new book by Mrs. Angelek D. Schneider, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Childhood Stolen: The Truth Behind It All is the author's account of a childhood that started off great, but then her life and the people in it began to change for the worse. Follow her struggles through childhood, early adulthood, to now.
About the Author
Mrs. Angelek D. Schneider is the oldest of seven children from her mother's side. She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is very outspoken, very passionate and dedicated to anything she puts her mind to. She enjoys writing, reading mostly, and mainly cooking. Her all-time favorite colors would be blue and orange; those two colors go together so wonderfully.
A Childhood Stolen: The Truth Behind It All is a 34-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4312-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/a-childhood-stolen-the-truth-behind-it-all/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-childhood-stolen-the-truth-behind/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
