Voler Systems President Walt Maclay Appointed to Elite Advisory Board
June 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsThe members of the 2021 Advisory Board for the Fierce Technology Group were announced by Questex on May 20, 2021. Among these elite thought leaders will be Walt Maclay, the president of Voler Systems. Maclay will bring his in-depth knowledge of sensors and sensor integration to the group, which focuses primarily on the annual Sensors Converge event (previously known as Sensors Expo) scheduled for September of this year.
As a part of the Fierce Technology Group, Walt Maclay and his colleagues will participate in strategic planning for the upcoming Sensors Converge event, which is the only in-person event covering the latest and greatest design engineering trends and technologies. This event will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, from September 21-23, 2021. Some of the highlights of this event will include the following:
Walt Maclay commented on this appointment, stating, "This is a significant honor for Voler Systems and me. We are pleased to be recognized in this way and to lend our support to the Sensors Converge event. We look forward to contributing our expertise in the field of sensors, sensor integration, and signal conditioning design to the Advisory Board and working with its members to ensure the success of the Sensors Converge event later this year."
The Fierce Technology Group is a division of Questex and also produces the Best of Sensor Awards, Fierce Sensors, and daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics. Questex drives business forward through a rich engagement platform centered on leading events and surrounded by data insights and digital communities.
About Voler Systems
Voler Systems is a leading firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company in Silicon Valley. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies for wearable devices, home health products, and industrial and instrumentation devices and applications.
Contact Information
Rio Valdes
Voler Systems
408-245-9844
Contact Us
Rio Valdes
Voler Systems
408-245-9844
Contact Us