Chesapeake, VA Author Publishes a Music History Memoir
June 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGive the Drummer Some: Drum Line Origins in School-Daze Confunktory, a new book by Milton Lawrence Cox II, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A historical account of marching bands in the 1970s, Give the Drummer Some: Drumline Origins in School-Daze Confunktory documents the life experiences of drummer Milton Lawrence Cox II and his bandmates as they transformed Virginia State University's "Marching 110" into legend by combining African heritage with contemporary music of the time.
About the Author
Milton Lawrence Cox II graduated "Thank-You-Laude" with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Business at Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA. At VSU, he was impressed upon and taught that playing music in a college level marching band is performing on the professional level.
During his junior year at Big State (VSU) he also sought out and volunteered for a one semester cooperative education internship as a computer programmer trainee at Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company in Hartford, CT, which upon successful completion was extended for a second semester.
Keeping his love for percussion playing current, he has performed in and around eastern Virginia as a drummer-percussionist with the Virginia State University Alumni Theatre Ensemble's production of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf.
He is also prone to offer occasional sit-in rudimental combination strokes on his church's drum set as his choir's accompaniment.
The former U. S. Navy Lieutenant is a behavioral health provider and resides in Hampton Roads, VA.
Give the Drummer Some: Drum Line Origins in School-Daze Confunktory is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0551-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/give-the-drummer-some/
or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/give-the-drummer-some-drum-line-origins-in-school-daze-confunktory/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
