Jacksonville, FL Author Publishes Novel
June 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ugly Princess, a new book by Summer-Rae Blantz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Ugly Princess introduces us to Katsu, a Japanese princess who has been controlled by her father her entire life. He intends to keep her safe-but she has other plans.
Leaving after he has an arranged marriage set for her, she goes on a journey to prove the man she is set to marry is not right for her. The only question left is: Will she defeat him?
About the Author
Summer-Rae Blantz has always lived in Florida, growing up on southern hospitality and God's word. Living with four siblings and both of her parents, she felt like she had a great life, then realized the only thing that could make it better was making stories. She would tell her younger siblings stories and even children at church. Always having a big imagination, Summer-Rae decided to put that into words, so she began her writing journey.
The Ugly Princess is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7204-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-ugly-princess/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-ugly-princess/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
