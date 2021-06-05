Catskill, NY Author Viviana Hall Publishes Powerful Collection of Poetry
June 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems of Love, a new book by Viviana Hall, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In challenging times as these, it is good and necessary to have books like Poems of Love, to remind us of the fundamental force of Love and its potential to transform our lives and our world.
In this first bilingual edition, Poems of Love emerges as an inspiration for joy, gratitude, and compassion. About Ms. Hall's work, writer Cesar Tiempo says: "Viviana's poetry reconciles us with hope, one of the few movements of the soul capable of battling despair".
Viviana Hall hopes to ignite love in the hearts of readers. She says, "My passion in life is to see a world that is connected in harmony. One in which every human being without distinctions can prosper" All readers can take something from this extraordinary piece.
About the Author
Viviana Hall is an American writer, journalist, and clinical social worker. Her first book "Miedos" was published in her native Buenos Aires in 1977. As a press correspondent she moved to New York, where in 1982 her second book "Poemas del Cielo y de la Tierra" and a re-edition of "Miedos" were published. As a journalist she produced, wrote and hosted various documentaries, variety, and public service programs for broadcast television in New York. This work earned her numerous distinguished awards. She also wrote locally and abroad for several prestigious publications. As a clinical social worker, Ms. Hall collaborated during the last decades with The State of New York, in the implementation of programs to create opportunities for underprivileged youth. Viviana is passionate about Life, which she says, it is all about Love in its multiple manifestations.
Poems of Love is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3058-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
