Astoria, NY Author Publishes Children's Poetry Book
June 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAurora, a new book by Daria Sinevich, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Aurora is a beautiful tale that celebrates the miracle of birth. The beginning of life as a whole in this poem represents how every person is unique and every birth is a creation of an absolutely new universe that will fill up the darkness with its light.
About the Author
Daria Sinevich is a poet from Siberia, Russia, with a degree in translation. She has traveled many countries and wrote many poems in her native language. To her writing is the best way to communicate her feelings and insights to the world. It is a well-known fact that people speaking several languages have several linguistic personalities, so now she is ready to share her English poetry and her English personality with the world.
Aurora is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4302-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/aurora/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/aurora/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us