Lacey, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Big Book of the Everyday Adventures of My Spotted Cats, a new book by Sherri Lin Roderick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Big Book of the Everyday Adventures of My Spotted Cats follows the shenanigans of author Sherri Lin Roderick's many spotted cats. Who knew kitty kids could cause so much trouble? And fun!
About the Author
Sherri Lin Roderick started writing stories about life with her cats due to remarks of her mother and her two psychic friends. She lived on Mayfield Lake in a place called Mossyrock in Washington, off the grid and right in the middle of Mother Nature's playground. Later she moved to Centralia, then she would move to Lacey to care for her terminal step-father and aging mother. She began to draw when she was spending a lot of time in the hospital when she was very young.
Roderick has three beautiful sons who are grown now and live in other states. She has lived all walks of life, suffered in bad and thrived in good times, and has learned from every experience. She is eternally grateful for their unconditional love and many memories. Her cats will always remain her "kids in kitty-cat costumes."
The Big Book of the Everyday Adventures of My Spotted Cats is a 110-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0999-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-big-book-of-the-everyday-adventures-of-my-spotted-cats/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-big-book-of-the-everyday-adventures-of-my-spotted-cats/
