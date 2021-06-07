Denver, CO Author Publishes Novel
June 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Syllogist, a new book by Kurt W. Aigner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
No one has ever seen Sophistos. Satan. The serpent. He is a sophisticate to alter deceptively. To deprive of genuineness or naturalness. Subtle. Delusion. Specious.
Yevlenski von Wittgenstein stumbles across something curious, intriguing. Something interesting of great interest searching for answers. Asking questions he shouldn't be asking. Asking questions no one else dared to ask fearing reprisals and consequences.
The Syllogist is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4985-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-syllogist/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-syllogist/
