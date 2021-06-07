7,700 IT jobs added in May – BLS adjusts IT jobs down by 14.1K for prior months according to Janco
June 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News20.6K IT jobs created since March – 138K YTD more than last year at this time
Park City – UT– www.e-janco.com – Janco reports that 2021 YTD job growth exceeds 2020 by 138,300 YTD and the size of the IT job market now is above pre-pandemic levels. According to the latest BLS data analyzed by Janco there are now 3.65 million jobs for IT Professionals in the US.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "There could be no better news for displaced IT Professionals and current university IT graduates. Many organizations are now actively recruiting. In some full employment states like Utah, there are many positions for IT pros un-filled due to the lack of qualified candidates. Also, preliminary results for Janco's Mid-Year IT Salary Survey (to be released June 15th) show that IT salaries have begun to move up as demand is exceeding supply. The greatest increases have been for IT executive management in large enterprises with an increase of 3.16% for a median salary of $175,455." The CEO added, "Even with the BLS downward adjustment (14.1K) of IT jobs created in the prior two months, creation of IT job is robust."
Janulaitis added, "With the continued re-opening across the country, increased inoculations for Covid, and re-filling of the supply chains all signs point to an increase in the IT job market. Janco's forecast that over 98K IT jobs will be added in the 2021 calendar year. However, we are not yet out of the woods as the specter of a potential spike in inflation and higher taxes could cause dampen growth in IT job market size."
The full analysis can be found at https://www.e-janco.com/career/employmentdata.html
He added, "With hiring on the rise, we have just updated our IT Hiring Kit. It contains over 312 industry-standard job descriptions, the latest IT salary data, and our exclusive Interview Recruiting and Hiring guide. More information on the IT Hiring kit can be found on our website at https://e-janco.com/ithirepack.htm"
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
