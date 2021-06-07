Texas Authors Publish Cowboy Cookbook
June 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRibeyes & Cowtales: A Collection of Recipes & Memories From a World Champion Chuck Wagon Cook, a new cookbook by Jerry Baird and Michael Shaw, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ribeyes & Cowtails is a beautifully designed cowboy cookbook with authentic recipes by World Champion Chuckwagon Cook, Jerry Baird. The visual representation of the cowboy comes from the eyes and camera of Michael Shaw.
With Baird's recipes and stories and Shaw's extraordinary photos, they weave a unique book and share delectable dishes that are sure to be a favorite among our family's cookbook collection.
About the Authors
Jerry Baird is a rancher in Dublin, Texas. Check out his website for authentic Texas gourmet recipes, seasoning mixes and spices: https://www.jerrybairds.com/. Also follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jerrybairds/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/JerryBairds.
Michael Shaw is a photographer and graphic designer in Lewisville, Texas.
Ribeyes & Cowtales: A Collection of Recipes & Memories From a World Champion Chuck Wagon Cook is a 182-page hardcover with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4945-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/ribeyes-cowtales/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ribeyes-cowtales-a-collection-of-recipes-memories-from-a-world-champion-chuck-wagon-cook/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
