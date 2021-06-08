Hertz Furniture Announces Summer Quick Ship Program
June 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsHertz Furniture just launched its annual Summer QuickShip Program with over 1,000 items that leave the factory within 2-3 business days. This advantageous program runs through September 2nd.
School principals, administrators, and teachers have a short window of opportunity to prepare their schools for the 2021/2022 school year. With the Quick Ship Program, you can be sure that your school furniture will arrive in time.
"We are extremely proud of our long-standing customer service record. Whether you're buying a single chair or furnishing an entire campus, we provide full service from design through installation. We are committed to helping our customers with all of their school furniture needs" says Hertz Furniture President, David Mocton. "This is why we have a year-round Quick Ship program. Now, during the summer months, when schools are pressured with deadlines, it is important to us that they get their furniture on time so that they and the students can start the new year on the right foot. That's we we add even more products to the list".
The Quick Ship Program includes chairs, desks, stools, sanitizer stations, and over 1,000 products. Shop now.
For further media information, Contact: Jonathan Yunger, VP Marketing 1-800-526-4677, ext. 1111 jonathanyunger@hertzfurniture.com
About Hertz Furniture: Hertz Furniture is the furniture dealer of choice for education, business, government, and religious institutions nationwide, providing quality furniture and superior customer service for more than 50 years. Lifetime warranties, complimentary interior design & project management, fast quotes, and quick-ship products are just a few of the ways that Hertz Furniture provides added value to its customers.
For additional information on Hertz Furniture and its extensive line of products and services, please visit HertzFurniture.com or speak to a furniture specialist at 800-526-4677.
