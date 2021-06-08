Graceville, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
June 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Chronicles of Emani Banks, a new book by Emani Banks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following her self-discovery through her spiritual walk with God, Emani Banks has provided pages from her diary over the last six years of pivotal moments in her life. Many of which are make or break moments.
About the Author
Emani Banks is a food safety activist and agriculture enthusiast for over thirteen years. She is pursuing her Doctorate in Business Administration and is in the last year of the program. Banks is a self-taught seamstress and business owner. She loves jazz and comedy.
The Chronicles of Emani Banks is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1419-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-chronicles-of-emani-banks/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-chronicles-of-emani-banks/
