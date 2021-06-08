Holden, MA Author Publishes Grandfather's Biography
June 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Soldier's Perspective: 1916-1919, a new book by Carol Ann Asplund, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In A Soldier's Perspective, Carol Ann Asplund presents a biography of her grandfather, Walter C.R. Krieger, and his family, focusing on his service in the 1916 Mexican Campaign and World War I. Told by Walter's own words from his diary entries and accompanied by numerous photographs, A Soldier's Perspective shows the heart and patriotism of a young man whose family were immigrants to the United States from the same areas of Germany and France where the war was fought.
About the Author
Carol Ann Asplund has multiple bachelors and masters degrees, to include geography, education, and science. She has worked as a regional transportation planner, a city planner, a teacher, and a construction project manager. She is an avid painter and specializes in portrait paintings.
A Soldier's Perspective: 1916-1919 is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7203-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/a-soldiers-perspective/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-soldiers-perspective-1916-1919/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
