Sizzle Sauce Now Available in 50 Ontario-Based Stores and Growing
June 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBeaver Valley, ON – After spending 20 years in the big city and working in fast paced commercial kitchens, Greg Montfort moved to a 50-acre farm in the Beaver Valley. He brought his passion for food with him and sought to develop a sauce that would bring out a food's natural flavours, instead of masking them. A few short years later, Greg's Sizzle Sauce is now highly in demand and found in the kitchen of food lovers across Ontario.
"We always knew the sauce was good. But we served it at our wedding in 2015 to see if this was something we could really bring to market. The response was amazing and we haven't looked back," said Jennifer.
Sizzle Sauce is now available in 50 stores in Muskoka, Collingwood, Grey County, Barrie, and the 400 HWY corridor at fine retailers such as:
Field of Greens - Muskoka Market (Port Carling)
Ravenna Country Market (Ravenna)
Catch 22 (Wasaga Beach)
Burnett's Butcher Shop (Barrie)
Currie's Farm Market (Collingwood)
You can browse a complete list of their partners by clicking here. Or, if Sizzle Sauce isn't available in your geographic area yet, you can shop online by clicking here.
"It's kind of surreal to think about how far we've come. We started out by selling our sauce at farmers' markets. A few years later, we've built a new online store with Shopify. We've also updated our brand and labels. It's been a real journey," added Greg.
Sizzle Sauce also recently earned their official Ontario Made certification.
-30-
About Sizzle Sauce
Through the years, our passions have taken us on many adventures, culminating in 2016 with the creation of Quiet Valley Sauce and Vine. We had been serving Greg's Sizzle Sauce to family and friends for years.
Each time we did, they all said, " You really need to sell this!" We put it to the test by serving it at our wedding in 2015. The feedback was great and gave us the final push to take it to market. We started at the Collingwood Farmers' Market in 2016 and haven't looked back.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Sizzle Sauce
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Sizzle Sauce
Contact Us