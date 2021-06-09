Stratham, NH Author Publishes #1 Amazon Bestselling Book on Financial Planning
June 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlanning for Survival: The Great Retirement Conundrum, a new book by Jay H. Levy, CFP®, CRPC®, CPRC, has been released by JHL Publishing.
This engaging guide walks you through each phase of your financial life cycle. It covers everything from teaching your children about money to college planning — all the way to income and legacy planning in retirement. The book highlights issues to consider at each stage of your financial life and provides easy-to-follow action steps at the end of each chapter to get you started. Jay Levy's 25+ years of experience in the financial industry gives him a unique insight into exactly what it takes to successfully navigate your financial life. His conversational style never leaves you bogged down in "financial-ese." This quick and easy read is packed with information you can use — regardless of age or where you are on your financial journey.
About the Author
Jay Levy has been in the financial services and banking industries for over 30 years. As a Certified Financial Planner, he continues to work with individuals, multi-generational families and businesses regarding investments, retirement, estate, tax, and financial planning services. From 2017-2020, he has been voted the #1 Financial Planner in the "Best of The Seacoast" Annual survey by Seacoast Media Group for the past 3 years.
Jay has been a guest lecturer at various colleges including the University of New Hampshire and the F.W. Olin MBA School at Babson. He has also been involved in national politics serving as a Town Chair for Senator John McCain's presidential campaign in 2008 and as the NH Financial Chair for Governor Tim Pawlenty's presidential campaign in 2010.
Jay has served on numerous Boards over the years. He currently serves on the Wentworth Douglass Hospital Foundation Board as Past Chair.
Jay and his wife Kelly live in the lovely, quaint town of Stratham, NH and are the proud parents of two sons Grant and Adam, each who reside near Boston, MA. Both, much to the delight of their parents, are gainfully employed and self-sufficient.
Planning for Survival: The Great Retirement Conundrum is available on Amazon.com (Paperback $9.99, Kindle eBook $6.99, Audible Audiobook $12.99).
Author/Book Links:
Website: https://jaylevyplanning.net/
Email: jlevy@measuredwealth.net
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Planning-Survival-Great-Retirement-Conundrum/dp/173501320X/
