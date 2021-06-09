Las Vegas, NV Retired Educator Publishes Book to Help Fellow Educators
June 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Educator's Journey to a Successful School: Moving a Failing School to Success, a new book by Leary B. Adams, Jr., Ed.D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The book is about building a dedicated, professional team with a common vision of educating every child. This school included a majority of historically under-represented students and second language learners. An Educator's Journey to a Successful School emphasizes the realization that we all come to the classroom with both conscious and unconscious biases, and the importance of realizing and addressing our biases. It tells how a group of Professional Educators with training, a systemic school wide plan, and a dedicated "no excuses" attitude, did in fact, find success.
About the Author
Dr. Adams is a retired educator, serving parents and students for more than twenty-seven years. Starting in 1987, he performed duties as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, and Highly Qualified Principal. He presented on various educational topics and best practices at the national level including The Council of Great City Schools, Association of Black School Educators, and the National Association of Elementary School Teachers. Presently, Dr. Adams serves in numerous ministries within his church. His community service activities include President of the James B. Knighten Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen. He is a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Finally, prior to embarking on a career in education, Dr. Adams served in the United States Air Force from 1976 through 1987, attaining the rank of Captain. He is the recipient of numerous civilian and military awards and honors. Dr. Adams has been married for thirty-nine years to Regina Jones Adams. They have four sons, Leary, Christopher, Cory and Royce. He resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.
An Educator's Journey to a Successful School: Moving a Failing School to Success is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1227-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/an-educators-journey-to-a-successful-school-moving-a-failing-school-to-success/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-educators-journey-to-a-successful-school-moving-a-failing-school-to-success/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us