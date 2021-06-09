Sun City, CA Author Publishes Personal Narrative
June 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Him and He Will Love You Back, a new book by Rockell White, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Love Him and He Will Love You Back, author Rockell White shares with us her feelings about Jesus, where he brought her from, what He means to her, and most of all what He has done for her. This book is about trusting and loving Jesus all the way, holding Him to His word, and having faith in Him all the way through good and bad days.
About the Author
Rockell White was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and from there her family moved to California when Rockell was very young, along with her six sublines. Today Rockell is retired and lives in Temecula Wine Country, CA, with her goldendoodle, Remi.
Love Him and He Will Love You Back is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7193-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/love-him-and-he-will-love-you-back/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-him-and-he-will-love-you-back/
