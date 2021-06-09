St. Augustine, FL Veteran Teacher Publishes Book
June 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Is Not…: A Devotional and Drama Resource, a new book by Dana McAfee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love Is Not…: A Devotional and Drama Resource is about what love is supposed to look like when living it out. We can all relate to learning something like this, right? This is a comfortable read, taken from personal experiences and coupled with practical examples. Skits and monologues also help demonstrate the message of this book. The author hopes readers will find practical ways to make love a priority in their lives and ways to live it out every day.
About the Author
Dana McAfee has been a high school speech and theatre teacher for twenty-eight years, teaching classes and directing more than 100 productions in schools and the community. She has been on the Indiana Thespian State Board for several years and has been inducted into the Indiana Thespian Hall of Fame. McAfee is a graduate of Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana. She is single and lives in Warsaw, Indiana. In spare time, she enjoys movies, walking, and scrapbooking.
Love Is Not…: A Devotional and Drama Resource is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 and eBook ($6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3893-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/love-is-not/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-is-not-a-devotional-and-drama-resource-ebook/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
