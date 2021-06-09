Fort Pierce, FL Author Publishes Book on Addiction
June 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Chosen Ones: An Addicts Guide to Their True Purpose, a new book by Dr. Nicole Ouzounian, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why do some people escape the slavery of addiction and others do not? The need to break free from addictions is a necessary step if one wants to reconnect with their true self and be free from mental bondage. What if you could be liberated from Alcohol, Percocet, Vicodin, and Oxycontin, living a life well beyond your wildest dreams, free from the guilt and shame of your secrets? Are you ready to transform you soul and begin making moves towards a brighter future? This book will help you understand how your addiction to drugs and alcohol was a necessary part of your journey towards completely understanding yourself, life, and the world around you.
In this book, you will learn how to:
About the Author
Dr. Nicole Ouzounian received her Master's degree in Addictions Counseling from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey and her Ph.D. in Conflict Analysis and Resolution from NOVA Southeastern University in Davie, Florida. She is a Masters Certified Addiction Professional with over 15 years of experience in the addiction field providing treatment for adults, adolescents and families in recovery. Working in the field of addiction enlightened Nicole to the true strength of the human spirit. She has witnessed and helped individuals transform from despair to discovering their strength and wisdom within themselves.
The Chosen Ones: An Addicts Guide to Their True Purpose is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1182-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-chosen-ones/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-chosen-ones-an-addicts-guide-to-their-true-purpose/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
