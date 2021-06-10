Malvern, PA Author Publishes Novel
June 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpring Break, a new book by Jon Waller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Spring Break in Florida is a time of unleashed inhibitions and unchecked personal freedom, but when retired secret service agent Brad Pope is called upon to audit the security of one living community in Fort Myers, he discovers that in their community, something much more sinister lurks beneath its hard-partying surface. From murder, to theft, to malfeasance, Spring Break finds Brad Pope in the midst of multiple intersecting mysteries beneath the warm sun of the Florida coast.
About the Author
Jon Waller has published several children's books and written numerous stories and works of prose since retiring from the petroleum business. He recently published an e-book, entitled Midge, that explores the legacy of women in his family. He is an active triathlete who has completed 11 Ironman distance races. This is his second novel.
Spring Break is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1181-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/spring-break/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/spring-break/
